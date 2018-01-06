  • kz
    Abu Dhabi to host international conference on diplomacy, security

    11:40, 06 January 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Institute for Cultural Diplomacy - Abu Dhabi, IICD, will organize, on Sunday, an international conference titled "The New Nexus: Diplomacy, Security, and the Digital State", WAM reports.

    "The conference will examine the nature of and inter-relationships between diplomacy, security and the digital state," said Dr. Mohamad Kamil Al Muaini, Chairman of the IICD.

    The conference will feature presentations by relevant experts from around the world, including eight speakers from the UAE, and will be attended by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, the country's Minister of State.

     

    Middle East World News
