Abu Dhabi to host OIC Festival

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The UAE capital will host the second edition of the Festival of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 24th-27th April, WAM reports.

The festival, which is held under the theme, 'One Nation Unified by Benevolent Cooperation, Justice and Tolerance', aims to emphasise the message and teachings of Islam in bringing together the different cultures of the world regardless of religion, race, and gender.

The four-day festival will also promote global awareness of Islamic culture and the role of the organisation in fostering cultural diversity, and highlighting elements of heritage, art, music, talents, and the diversity of Islamic cuisine.

The event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and will unite nations from across the Islamic world in a tailored platform that sheds light on the cultures, traditions, and values of the Islamic faith. It will address a range of topics, including tolerance as a foundation in Islam, the role of youth in spreading the culture of tolerance, and the importance of tolerance and moderation in worship.

The OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al Othaimeen stressed the importance of the festival in building communication bridges with different cultures and conveying a realistic picture of Islamic values. He pointed out that the Abu Dhabi edition of the OIC Festival builds on the previous edition in Cairo, and will continue to acquaint the world with the peoples, customs, traditions, folklore and diverse patterns of life in the Islamic countries.

The festival is open to all Muslims as well as non-Muslims eager to enhance their understanding and knowledge of Islamic culture and its diversity.

A key feature of the event will be the strategic positioning of the Palestine pavilion at the heart of the show, emphasising the state's importance to the Islamic world and its vital status within Islamic identity. The festival will celebrate Palestinian culture through mediums such as art and short films.

Other highlights of the function include sessions on the basics of calligraphy, presentations of the biography of the Prophet Mohammad, storytelling by renowned children's authors and more.

The festival in Abu Dhabi is scheduled to feature a documentary about the achievements and ongoing works of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and follows the UAE capital's hosting of the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC Member States, in March 2019.