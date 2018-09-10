Abu Dhabi University welcomes 7,610 students for 2018-2019 academic year

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Abu Dhabi University, ADU, has welcomed 7,610 new and returning students pursuing their bachelor's, master's, and diploma programmes, including the Doctorate in Business Administration programmes, across its three campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, and its learning centre in Al Dhafra Region, at the beginning of the 2018-2019 academic year.

Focused on enriching student-learning, the university is also set to announce the launch of several initiatives that will be implemented during the academic year. The ADU has a diverse and packed calendar of academic, cultural, social and extra-curricular activities that are vital in stimulating students' intellectual and professional development, WAM reports.

Speaking at the beginning of the school year, Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor of the ADU, said, "We are delighted to welcome our ambitious and enthusiastic new undergraduate and postgraduate students across our three campuses and the Al Dhafra learning centre. Students are at the heart of everything we do at the ADU. We look forward to supporting them on their journey of learning as they are transformed into the leaders and game changers of the future.

"As one of the leading universities in the world today, the ADU takes great pride in its role in contributing to realising the UAE leadership's vision of shaping a diversified knowledge economy through its world-class innovative and creative higher education programmes.

"The ADU ranks third in the International Faculty Index and tenth in the International Student Index in Quacquarelli Symonds', QS, World University Rankings 2019. Furthermore, it has secured a place on the QS Top 150 under 50, a ranking of the world's best universities under 50 years of age. These achievements have consolidated Abu Dhabi University's status as a world-class university."

Freshmen joining the university for the start of the fall semester are attending the annual student orientation from 9th to 12th September, to gain insights into university life and their chosen programmes. Alongside outstanding education, the university places a strong emphasis on learning from co-curricular and extracurricular engagement, as well as the acquisition of future work skills.