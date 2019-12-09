  • kz
    Abzal Azhgaliyev named Best Athlete of November

    15:58, 09 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Best Athlete of November voting has ended on the official website of the National Olympic Committee. Short-track speed skater Abzal Azhgaliyev became the winner of the voting, Kazinform reports.

    Among the nominees are Sarsenkul Rysbekova (clay target shooting), Abzal Azhgaliyev (short track speed skating), female team of Kazakhstan in clay target shooting, Zhanbota Aldabergenova (freestyle acrobatics), Adlan Askerov (freestyle wrestling).

    Abzal Azhgaliyev gathered 50.13% of votes. Adlan Askerov stands the second – 30.25%. Sarsenkul Rysbekova is the third with 7.92% of votes.

    Sport
