Abzal Azhgaliyev to be Kazakhstan flag bearer at PyeongChang 2018 Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports have named the flag bearer of the Kazakhstan national team at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Kazinform correspondent cites the Committee's press service.

Kazakh short track speed skater Abzal Azhgaliyev will bear the flag of Kazakhstan at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony on February 9, 2018. In addition, Azhgaliyev will also be the captain of the Kazakhstan National Olympic Team.

The athlete is now at training camp in the Netherlands.

"I have just learned that I was chosen as the flag bearer of the Kazakhstan national team at the Olympic Games. To say I am surprised would be an understatement. It is a great honor for every athlete, and I am very glad and proud that I was honored to carry the flag. Thanks to the National Olympic Committee of the country for the trust. I will do my best to meet their expectations," Abzal Azhgaliyev said.

Abzal Azhgaliyev is a Kazakh short track speed skater. He was born on 30th June 1992 in Uralsk, West Kazakhstan region. He participated in the 2014 Olympics and took the 5th place in the team relay race. In addition, he is the winner of the World Cup stage (Salt Lake City, 2016/2017), a two-time silver medalist of the World Cup 2016/2017, a two-time bronze medalist of the World Cup stages, 2016/2017 (in a relay race), a silver medalist of the 2017 Winter Universiade, a bronze medalist in the relay race of the Asian Winter Games (Sapporo, 2017). At the PyeongChang Olympics, he will defend the honor of Kazakhstan in a 500-meter race.