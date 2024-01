ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Abzal Azhgaliyev (40:827) clinched a bronze medal in Men's 500m sprint at the ISU Short Track World Cup 2018/9 in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Hungarian Liu Shaoang finished the second (40:802) and became a silver medalist.



Canadian Samuel Girard, a 2018 Olympic Games champion in men's 1000m, grabbed a gold medal (40:661).