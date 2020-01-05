Academic, teaching staff to resume duty on 5th January; second semester to begin on 12th January
08:16, 05 January 2020
ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The teaching, administrative and technical staff of government and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education's curriculum will rejoin duty on 5th January while students will head back to schools on 12th January to mark the beginning of the second semester 2019-2020.
Students from private schools that follow the foreign curricula will resume the second semester of the current school year on 5th January, WAM reports.