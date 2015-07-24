Academy of Justice planned to be opened in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to open the Academy of Justice, head of the supervisory judicial board on cases of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan Abai Rakhmetulin informed at the CCS press conference.

He informed that a lot of changes were planned within the reforms of the judiciary system. "It is planned to transform a justice institution into academy of justice, which will have three institutes: graduate school, institute of qualification development and a research institute. This approach is believed improve the sphere significantly," A. Rakhmetulin noted.