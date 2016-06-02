Acars system sent at least 3 alert prior to EgyptAir plane crash - reports

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - At least three alerts were recorded by the on-board maintenance monitoring system of the AgyptAir A320 plane prior to its crash, the French Parisien newspaper reports.

The alerts from the Aircraft Communication Addressing and Reporting System (Acars) came each time the plane took off from various airports on May 19, the day of the crash, the newspaper said on Wednesday.



"This type of aircraft is equipped with several optical detectors that are responsible for capturing any smoke clearances and automatically transmit them to the Acars system to which they are connected," an airport source told the newspaper adding that the sensors can be disturbed by moisture or steam air conditioning, but have been recently "significantly improved" to avoid false alarms.

On May 19, EgyptAir Airbus A320 disappeared from radar screens over the Mediterranean Sea, 10 miles into Egyptian airspace. The plane was en route from Paris to Cairo and there were 56 passengers and 10 crew members on board.



Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation Sherif Fathi has confirmed that some debris from the plane and remains have been recovered. The search operation is still underway and involves the naval and air forces of Egypt, France, Greece and the United States.



On Wednesday, Egyptian investigators confirmed a signal from a possible recorder (black box) from the flight MS804 plane. According to the Egyptian investigation committee, the signals were received through the equipment installed on the French La Place ship, which is engaged in the search operation, Sputniknews.com reports.