Accession to WTO opens great opportunities for Kazakhstani business in EU markets

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan accession to the WTO opens great opportunities for the business of the country in the markets of the European Union, the Polish deputy expressed his opinion.

"I am very glad that Kazakhstan has completed the talks on WTO accession because your country is not just an important trade partner for the European Union but it also represents a bridge between Europe and China," he said.

According to him, Kazakhstan accession to the WTO opens great opportunities for the business of Kazakhstan in the European markets and for the European companies in Kazakhstan.

"This is good news that rapidly developing Kazakhstan will become a WTO member. It is good for Kazakhstan and for the rest of the world," he added.