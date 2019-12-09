Accounts Committee Chairperson reports to President on audit of Defense Ministry, JSC Kazakhstan Engineering and RSE Kazspecexport

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairperson of the Accounts Committee of Kazakhstan Natalya Godunova has reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the results of audit conducted at the Ministry of Defense, JSC Kazakhstan Engineering and RSE Kazspecexport, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

According to the information provided, the activity of Kazakhstan Engineering was named unprofitable with the increasing debt burden and worn-out production lines.

The President commissioned to submit the audit materials to the relevant governmental structures for considering the issue of responsibility of officials.