Accounts Committee revealed 116 bln tenge of financial violations since Jan 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2015, the amount of financial violations in utilization of budgetary funds made 232 bln tenge. Chairman of the Kazakhstan Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the National Budget Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin said it today at an enlarged meeting of Nur Otan Faction in Majilis.

“We have summarized the results of effectiveness of implementation of Salamatty Kazakhstan governmental program and other programs on development of fuel-energy complex and gas sector. As per two audits, the amount of identified financial violations made 31 bln 600 mln tenge, 24 bln of which have already been returned to budget,” he said.

According to the Accounts Committee Chief, the total amount of financial violations in 2015 made 232 bln tenge, while since the beginning of 2016 this sum made 116 bln tenge.