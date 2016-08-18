Accounts Committee revealed 2.1 bln financial improprieties in Investments and Development Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Accounts Committee for Control over Utilization of the National Budget has revealed a number of financial improprieties in the activity of the Transport Committee of the Investments and Development Ministry. The amount of violations hit 2.1 bln tenge, Kazinform reports.

“As per an audit results, we found out that the Transport Committee has violated the country’s fiscal and other laws and this violation is estimated at 27.7 bln tenge. The Committee has also a number of financial improprieties to the amount of 2.1 bln tenge. Besides, over 18 bln of budgetary funds have been spent ineffectively,” said member of the Accounts Committee A.Goryainov.

According to him, the Transport Committee failed to timely and qualitatively fulfill the tasks outlined in the Ministry’s strategic plan, namely regarding the construction of the Shulbinskiy Protecting Lock. The project must have been put into operation in 2015.