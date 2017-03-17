Accounts Committee to audit Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Accounts Committee will audit EXPO-2017 national company, Committee's member in charge of external control and assessment of state's budget execution, Aigul Mukhametkarim informed during Parliamentary hearings on "Balanced and Transparent Budget - Pledge of Successful and Stable Socio-Economic Development of the Country" in Senate, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We have scheduled a government audit of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company and other companies", Mukhametkarim informed.

According to her, this year they will undertake an interim evaluation of implementation of Nurly Zhol National Program and central executive authorities' strategic plans.

During the hearings the Chairman of Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev made an opening speech, and then the Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov, the Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov and representatives of other governmental authorities gave their reports.