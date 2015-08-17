Acting head of Youth policy department of Almaty named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Sydykov has been appointed acting head of the Department of Youth Policy of Almaty city.

N.Sydykov graduated from Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi. He served as PR-manager of Almaty city branch "Republican headquarters of youth labor groups "Zhasyl El", head of the city branch of the head of the city branch of "Republican headquarters of youth labor groups "Zhasyl El". He worked in the Association of youth organizations of Almaty city. Mr.Sydykov chaired an association of legal entities "Youth congress of Kazakhstan", executive secretariat of the young wing "Zhas Otan". In April the current year he was elected chairman of "Zhas Otan".