Action plan on Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan signed

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The action plan on holding the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan was signed, Kazinform correspondent in Uzbekistan reports.

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek and 1st Deputy Premier of Uzbekistan Achilbay Ramatov met on the sidelines of the 1st Central Asian Economic Forum held in Tashkent.



The sides debated increase of commodity turnover between the two states, cooperation in agricultural, water and energy, space, information, transit and transport sectors, development of interregional and cross-border ties and cultural and humanitarian cooperation issues.

Following the talks the sides signed the action plan on the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.





As earlier reported, the 1st Central Asian Economic Forum took place on March 15 in Tashkent with deputy premiers of Central Asian states taking part in it.