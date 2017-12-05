Activities in memory of Hungarian orientalist György Almásy held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) jointly with the Hungarian Embassy in Kazakhstan held a seminar and photo exhibition dedicated to the 150th anniversary of famous Hungarian scholar orientalist, ethnographer György Almásy, Kazinform reports with reference to twesco.org .





At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, head of the Academy Darkhan Kydyrali and Ambassador of Hungary to Kazakhstan Andras Barani talked about the biography and scientific heritage of the scholar.





At the seminar, famous Hungarian Turcologists such as Somfai Kara Dávid (Almasy's Expedition to Zhetysu in 1900) and István Santa (György Almásy's legacy on Central Asia) made special reports and shared their research.





Also, participants watched a documentary film about Almasy's first visit to Central Asia.





Famous public figures, representatives of the intelligentsia, diplomats, and Turkologists participated in the event held at the National Academic Library in Astana.





It should be noted that G. Almasy is the scholar and traveler, who in the beginning of 20th century initiated the expedition to the Ile River, Issyk-Kul and Tian Shan mountains in Central Asia and researched these regions.