LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - American actress Olivia Wilde has shared amazing news via her Instagram account.

The 32-year-old Tron: Legacy and House, M.D. star confirmed her second pregnancy on Monday by posting a cute photo together with her son Otis.

Olivia simply captioned the Instagram photo, "Matching baby bumps."

This will be the second child for Olivia and her partner actor Jason Sudeikis.