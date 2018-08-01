  • kz
    Acute injury unit opened at Shymkent children's hospital

    15:34, 01 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM An acute injury unit has opened at the Shymkent children's hospital in Asar building estate, otyrar.kz reports.

    The unit provides high-tech medical care performing bone fracture repairs. One of the surgeries performed there is osteosynthesis. It is a surgical procedure that stabilizes and joins the ends of fractured (broken) bones by mechanical devices such as metal plates, pins, rods, wires or screws.

    The hospital works 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

