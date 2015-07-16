  • kz
    Adam Sandler: Kazakhstanis should watch video game movie Pixels

    19:09, 16 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The famous American actor, comedian, screenwriter, entrepreneur, film producer, and musician Adam Sandler and Josh Gad urge Kazakhstanis to watch a new film "Pixels".

    The movie stars Adam Sandler and revolves around a group of 80s arcade game champions who are called upon to help defend Earth from alien invaders who have misinterpreted our classic arcade games as a declaration of war. "Pixels" will premiere in Kazakhstan in July 23. The film stars Peter Dinklage, best known for his role of Tyrion Lannister in "The Game of Thrones".

