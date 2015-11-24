ADB, Aktobe region discuss prospects of cooperation

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Governor of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev has held a meeting with the director of Asian Development Bank Resident Mission in Kazakhstan Jinlin Yang.

Head of the region noted that since the beginning of functioning of the ADB's Kazakhstan Resident Mission our country has been allocated more than $3.2 billion in loans to various sectors of the economy. During the meeting the sides have considered prospects of cooperation in water supply, housing and road construction totaling 15.2 billion tenge. Director of the office expressed interest in developing collaboration with the region.