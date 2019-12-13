ADB looks to introduce block heating technology in Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM Asian Development Bank (ADB) is planning to install power stations for the block heaters in five locations in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan city and equip 100 cars to demonstrate the technology and its impact to help decarbonize the city, a representative of ADB told Trend.

As ADB reported earlier this month, clean technology project that oversees installation of engine block heaters in cars to reduce the environmental impacts of starting a vehicle’s cold engine during the winter months was to be launched in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan, Trend reports.

According to the representative, for the current pilot project on the Block Heating Technology, ADB is facilitating grant resources from the Clean Technology Fund within the Regional Technical Assistance on Low-Carbon Development of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program cities to promote clean technologies.

«The pre-feasibility studies for the project covering the whole city are currently prepared and will include the implementation timeframe,» the official said.

Furthermore, if the project is implemented on full scale, Nur-Sultan city can achieve net reduction of over 220 million liters of fuel, and 430,000 tons of carbon emission's reduction per year.

Talking about ADB’s activities in Kazakhstan, the representative added that this year ADB has approved three sovereign loans in transport, agriculture and finance sectors for a total amount of $500 million, and provided two private sector loans in support of solar power development.

«Next year, according to our country operations business plan, it includes sovereign projects for $640 million in such sectors as agriculture, transport, water supply and sanitation, and finance,» the official noted.

Established in the early 1960s, ADB assists its members, and partners, by providing loans, technical assistance, grants, and equity investments to promote social and economic development. Currently, ADB is composed of 68 members, 49 of which are from the Asia and Pacific region.