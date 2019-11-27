ADB to allocate $250 mln to restore irrigation networks in 4 regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the next three years USD250 million will be allocated from the budget for water supply to the population, this was announced by Senator Kairat Kozhamzharov during the parliamentary hearings on water security, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, the issue of another USD250 million (KZT97 billion) against the guarantee of the Government was approved by the Asian Development Bank. This sum will be allotted for the restoration of irrigation networks in four regions of Kazakhstan.

The speaker noted that infrastructure work will be aimed at desalination, repair of canals, construction and reconstruction of more than 4 thousand hydraulic structures. In this regard, the Government should tighten control over targeted use of the funds.

«According to the conclusion of the Accounts Committee, the depreciation of the main water utilities of the republic is 56%. Most of all in Almaty - 67%, Karaganda - 69%, Pavlodar - 61%, Almaty - 60%, Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan region - 55%», said Kairat Kozhamzharov.