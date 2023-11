Additional Almaty-Arys train launched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In order to meet passengers' needs in New Year's Eve JSC "Passenger transportation" announced an additional express train №161/162 Almaty-Arys. New Tulpar-Talgo train will leave Almaty on 28 December.

The company previously announced several other additional trains for the holidays :

- #152/151 Astana, Shymkent, departure from Astana on 29 December, from Shymkent on December 30;

- #153/154 Almaty-2-Kokshetau, departure from Almaty on 28 December, from Kokshetau 30 December;

- #155/156 Almaty, Arys, departure from Almaty on 29 December, from Arys December 30;

- #504/503 of Karaganda, Zhezkazgan, departure from Karaganda on 29 December, from Zhezkazgan 30 December;

- #301/302 Almaty-Novosibirsk, departure from Almaty, January 2, 2017, from Novosibirsk, January 4, 2017.