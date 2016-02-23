Additional KZT 1,994 trillion allocated to Government for implementation of anti-crisis plan for 2016-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 1,994 trillion tenge has been allocated to the Government of Kazakhstan for the implementation of further anti-crisis plan for 2016-2017, said National Economy Minister Yerbolat Dossayev after a session of the government.

According to his words, the government has moved away from approaches associated with individual assistance to each company. He added that the government works in the direction to provide systemic support. In agriculture, after joining the WTO, the ministry is moving to system-wide measures.

The minister explained that the systemic support is the development of agricultural infrastructure, science and innovation.