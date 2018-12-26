Additional requirements for labeling GMO-containing goods enter into force in EAEU space

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Additional requirements for labeling of goods containing GMOs (genetically modified organisms) entered into force in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union on December 26, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) told Armenpress.

The new labeling norms will enable buyers to make more conscious and accurate selection of food.

The GMO note will be printed on the goods which are circulated in the EAEU single market and contain GMOs.

Rospotrebnadzor (Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being) came up with the proposal of this change taking into account the consumers' desire.

The document has passed all necessary procedures, including public discussions and inter-state agreements in the EAEU member states.