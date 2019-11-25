  • kz
    Additional trains to be launched for winter holidays

    12:52, 25 November 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – «Passenger Transportations» JSC launches additional trains for December holidays, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Thus, in order to satisfy the demand of passengers Passenger Transportations will launch additional trains for the period of the following December holidays: the First President Day, the Independence Day and New Year en route Almaty 2-Shymkent, Almaty 2 – Turkestan, Mangystau – Beuney, Nur-Sultan – Shu, Nur-Sultan Nurly Zhol – Shymkent.

    Additional information is available at: 105.

