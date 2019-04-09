Adelaida Pchelintseva sets Kazakhstan’s swimming record again

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Adelaida Pchelintseva has set the swimming record of Kazakhstan twice in the space of few days, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The athlete achieved success at a 50 meters breaststroke event. First, Adelaida Pchelintseva improved the highest achievement at the Kazakhstan Championship held in Aktobe. And yesterday, April 8, she managed to do it at the Championship of Russia.



In the semifinals, Adelaida covered the distance in 31.63 seconds, which was Kazakhstan's new record. She also reached the finals, where she came in 8th.