    Adidas team runner Ruslan Aglov won Astana Marathon

    14:17, 04 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Adidas team runner Ruslan Aglov became the first to cross the finish line at the Astana Marathon International Charity Race.

    Prime Minister Karim Massimov congratulated Ruslan on the victory and awarded a medal to him.

    4500 people from 25 countries of the world including the U.S., France, Japan, Australia, Germany, Iran, Ireland, Belgium, Russia, Brazil, Estonia, China, South Korea, Turkey, Greece, Canada, UAE, the Netherlands etc.) participated in the event.

     

