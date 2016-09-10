  • kz
    Adil Mukhamedzhanov became CEO of Kazakhstan Mortgage Company

    11:57, 10 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a decision of the only shareholder of JSC Kazakhstan Mortgage Company - JSC Baiterek National Management Holding - Adil Mukhamedzhanov has been elected the CEO of the Kazakhstan Mortgage Company.

    As Baiterek Holding informed on its website, Adil Mukhamedzhanov is a graduate of the Turar Ryskulov Kazakhstan Economic University with a major  in International Economic Relations. He also holds a bachelor's degree from Nottingham University .

    Prior to this appointment, Mukhamedzhanov worked for JSC KazTransOil.

    He served as member of the Board of Directors of Caspian Energy Inc. and JSC AsiaCreditBank. In 2004-2016, he was Vice President of LLP Aral Petroleum Capital and Chairman of the Board of JSC Otan Open Accumulative Pension Fund.

