Adil Mukhamedzhanov became CEO of Kazakhstan Mortgage Company

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a decision of the only shareholder of JSC Kazakhstan Mortgage Company - JSC Baiterek National Management Holding - Adil Mukhamedzhanov has been elected the CEO of the Kazakhstan Mortgage Company.

As Baiterek Holding informed on its website, Adil Mukhamedzhanov is a graduate of the Turar Ryskulov Kazakhstan Economic University with a major in International Economic Relations. He also holds a bachelor's degree from Nottingham University .



Prior to this appointment, Mukhamedzhanov worked for JSC KazTransOil.



He served as member of the Board of Directors of Caspian Energy Inc. and JSC AsiaCreditBank. In 2004-2016, he was Vice President of LLP Aral Petroleum Capital and Chairman of the Board of JSC Otan Open Accumulative Pension Fund.