Adilbek Dzhaksybekov invites German prosecutors to Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has held today a meeting with German representatives to discuss reforms in the criminal justice system of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He underscored that the work on reforming the law enforcement and judicial systems in the country has been conducted for several years. Kazakhstan is improving the selection of judges, reconsidering the activity of the police, enhancing the procedure for the personnel employment and training, and distributing the powers in the zones of responsibility between the pre-trial investigation bodies and the prosecutor's office.

"At the instruction of the Head of State, we currently continue the work and are preparing proposals to further improve the justice system and law enforcement activities and to safeguard the rights of citizens. To ensure effective reforming in the above fields, we are guided by the world's progressive best practices. The senior officials of the government agencies visited a number of countries, studied foreign models of criminal procedures, legal proceedings, and the possibility of adapting them to our conditions. In June of this year, the Kazakhstan delegation was in Germany, where they carefully studied the arrangement of activities and the scope of powers of law enforcement agencies and courts. Now, specialists from Germany have come here for a return visit at our invitation," he said, welcoming the guests.



The delegation from Germany was led by Frankfurt's Chief Prosecutor Albrecht Schreiber. In response, he stressed that the assistance to Kazakhstan in reforms is an honor for German specialists.

"Kazakhstan is now on the way toward a new reorganization of the role of the prosecution authorities. My colleagues and I are filled with pride that we can have the honor of accompanying you in this process. We can share some ideas, reflections. We believe that our legal system in the field of building the structures of the prosecution authorities, police, courts (these are the 3 pillars of the process) has proved effective and we could give recommendations. For sure, we understand that each country makes its own decision to meet the expectations and requirements of the public. The point is what the values for each country are and how these values can be protected," Mr. Schreiber said.