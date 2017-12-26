Adilbek Dzhaksybekov recollects how he walked in mud on Astana outskirts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The TV and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced that a new documentary film, Founding Astana: Relocation, will be released soon, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the film excerpt released on Facebook, Chairman of the Constitutional Council Kairat Mami told that he lived in one apartment with Imangali Tasmagambetov (ex-Mayor of Astana, Kazakh Ambassador to Russia) and Tolegen Mukhamedzhanov (a famous composer, ex-member of the Parliament) in the first years of the capital's relocation.

"By the way, all of us are nondrinkers. There were not many amusements. I was lucky, I lived with two creative people. Tolegen Mukhamedzhanov used to sit at the piano and perform his compositions as he sings well. Imangali played the guitar, singing as well," Kairat Mami said in a conversation with the filmmakers.

Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan, recollected how he and his deputies, wearing polished shoes, had to walk in the mud on the outskirts of Astana. Recall, Mr. Dzhaksybekov held the post of the Mayor of the city from 1997 to 2003.

"The President calls me and my deputies. We are wearing shoes, of course. He changes clothes, we get into a van and start our way. We cheerfully report to him. Then, we get to a back street, where I had a flutter of fear. And he says ‘Let's take a look, walk around, like, how and what to do'. Wearing shoes, we all step in that mud. He listens to us, assigns tasks, then sits down and asks ‘Well, you had a good walk, didn't you? Next time you will walk barefoot on that mud'. It was a way he brought us up," Adilbek Dzhaksybekov said.

The exact date of the film's first run will be known later.