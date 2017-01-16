Administrative building on fire in Almaty city
09:45, 16 January 2017
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An administrative building is on fire in Medeuskiy district of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to the Almaty emergencies department, the fire started at around 8:55 a.m.
"The roof of the 8-storey building in Zhibek Zholy Street was in smoke when the firefighters arrived at the scene at 9:03 a.m.," official spokesperson of the department Sandugash Baimukhambetov said.
More details are to follow.