Administrative measures against 8 people taken after Astana left bank incident - Police Dept

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Administrative measures have been taken against 8 persons who ignored the law enforcement agencies' order to maintain public peace during the incident occurred at the checkpoint of the Abu Dhabi Plaza construction site, the press service of the Astana City Internal Affairs Department said.

On September 2, around 9 pm, some foreign workers (citizens of India) and the security company employees were involved in a domestic conflict at the checkpoint of the construction site of the Abu Dhabi Plaza.

Representatives of the government institutions and law enforcement agencies came to the scene. Taking immediate actions, the officials got the incident under control.

However, a number of citizens, violating the public peace, tried to destabilize the situation. The prosecutor of the Yessil District made an official warning about the responsibility for the violation of law and order. Despite the warning, disobeying the law enforcement agencies, the citizens continued to violate the public peace.

In order to prevent illegal actions, a group of offenders was taken to the Yessil District Internal Affairs Directorate for check and identification of the persons. The officers initiated administrative proceedings against 8 persons and sent the materials to the administrative court for consideration and decision making. The other detainees were released after preventive talks.

As a result of the scuffle, two bruised and injured Indian citizens were hospitalized in a medical facility.