Admission fee for visiting EXPO exhibition in Astana to be about price of movie ticket

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Selling of tickets for the EXPO-2017 exhibition starts in less than a month, Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov told at the sitting of the Public Council of "Astana EXPO-2017" Company.

"The tickets will be sold online. The booking offices will start selling tickets in August," he noted.

According to him, they managed to reach agreement with the International Exhibitions Bureau regarding setting the minimum price for tickets in order to create conditions for as many people of Kazakhstan to visit the exhibition as possible and attract foreign tourists.

"I can assure you that the admission fee for visiting the exhibition will be about the price of a movie ticket," he added.