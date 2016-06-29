Admission to UNSC membership is remarkable event for Kazakhstan on the eve of 25th jubilee of its independence – CPPK

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan congratulates our country on election to the UNSC non-permanent membership for the period from 2017 to 2018.

“This event demonstrated again the authority of Kazakhstan and its Leader at the international arena. It expresses high evaluation and recognition of the young country’s peaceful policy by the global community.

The global initiatives promoted by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev became relevant for all the member states of this international organization.

We are confident that further initiatives of the Head of State will be accepted and backed by the international community,” the Communist People’s Party says.