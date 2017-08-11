Adopted by U.S. couple at birth Kazakh Jordan Goldman dreams of working in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - One of the heroes of Kanat Beisekeyev's film Bala (Child) Jordan Goldman, or simply Rustem, visited Kazakhstan, his historical motherland, for the first time.

The film describes Jordan's touching story - he was given up for adoption at birth, but found loving parents and a new home in the U.S.



Jordan-Rustem was born in 1998 in the city of Kokshetau and was adopted by the American couple when he was only one month old. Jordan, now 19, is in Kazakhstan for the first time and he is loving it.



Jordan says that before the trip he talked to friends and colleagues from Kazakhstan as he tried to find out as much as possible about his historical motherland. His parents also shared their memories of Almaty and Kokshetau with him. But nothing could prepare him for the reality.



Jordan claims that he immediately felt as a true Kazakh when he arrived in Almaty. He was hugely impressed by the openness of the people. Coming from another country, he felt at home in Kazakhstan.



Jordan also confesses that he contacted his biological mother and that she gave him a cold shoulder, but he has no regrets. On the contrary, the American-Kazakh stresses that it was an important step that made him a better and stronger man. He's just accepted the whole situation and doesn't hold much against his biological family.







Much to the surprise of his family and friends, Jordan fell in love with Astana more than with Almaty. He visited the capital city of Kazakhstan, roamed through the pavilions of Astana EXPO-2017 and lost his heart to Astana.



After he gets his diploma in foreign relations from a university in London, Jordan wants to come and work in Kazakhstan. He is really fascinated by its potential and wants to contribute to its development.