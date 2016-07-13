Adoption of convention on legal status of Caspian Sea to be big step forward for entire region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with Caspian Sea countries' ministers of foreign affairs in the Ukimet Uyi today, Pm.kz informs.

The Premier thanked foreign affairs ministers for the support of the Kazakhstan's bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

K. Massimov expressed satisfaction with the high level of cooperation within the Caspian Five having noted cooperation between the countries reaching a new level over the recent time.

"The Caspian Sea is one of the most important issues for development of our countries. We hope we will be able to find mutual beneficial solutions to eventually adopt the draft convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea. It is going to be a big step forward for the entire region," K. Massimov said.