Adoption of Universal Declaration of Nuclear Free World by UN General Assembly is Kazakhstan&#39;s victory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The adoption of the Universal Declaration of Nuclear Free World by the General Assembly of the United Nations has become a demonstration of the recognition and support of the policy of the President of Kazakhstan by the international community, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov told at the CCS briefing.

"The Resolution on the Universal Declaration of Nuclear Free World was adopted at the General Assembly of the UN on December 7. This initiative of the Head of State was voiced at the Summit of Nuclear Security in Washington in 2010," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said.

According to him, the talks had been going for five years. "The Resolution was adopted by the majority of votes, 133 countries voted for it. We consider it as a great diplomatic victory of our President," Y. Idrissov said.