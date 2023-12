NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yerbolat Mukhamedzhan was appointed as an advisor to Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimaganbetov, Kazinform reports.

"Since today journalist Yerbolat Mukhamedzhan is set to act an advisor for media relations. I am confident that Yerbolat Mukhamedzhan will apply his knowledge and accumulated experience for transparent and open public relations," the Minister's Facebook post reads.