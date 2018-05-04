AEF: Global Challenges Summit 2018 to become source of strategic decisions - Suleimenov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Thursday, the Deputy Chairman of the AEF organizing committee, Minister of National Economy, Timur Suleimenov, representative of GVA Kazakhstan partner, Bulat Stolyarov, and members of the organizing committee, Bauyrzhan Turlubekov and Dinara Dzholdaspayeva, revealed how the preparations for the XI Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018 are going, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

XI Astana Economic Forum will be held on May 17-19 this year. According to Minister Suleimenov, this year the Forum is being held in a modified format and will become the summit of global challenges.



The Deputy Chairman of the organizing committee dwelt separately on the substantive, organizational aspects and answered questions of interest to the media.



Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018 will become a source of development of strategic decisions that are relevant both on a global scale and specifically for our country.



"The most important goal of the AEF this year is to provide the expert community, the technological elite, government officials, visionaries and leaders of large corporations with a platform for searching for meaningful answers and decisions of a global scale," said Deputy Chairman of the AEF organizing committee Suleimenov.



The most pressing issues of global development: from digitization to the person of a new format, from crypto currency to robot-substituted humanity, from the world economy to clean energy.



According to Timur Suleimenov, the outlines of the forum have been formed.



"The program of the forum is ready, it is available on the official website. About 500 guests and speakers are expected, their level and status correspond to the high level set by the agenda of the forum," Suleimenov noted.



Deputy Chairman of the AEF organizing committee specifically noted the representation of the AEF. Such guests as Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, have been added to the list of names announced previously. The guest of the Forum will also be a man who initiated and carried out the famous digital revolution in Estonia - Toomas Ilves.



This year the Forum will be held for three days. The third day will be fully dedicated the consideration and adaptation of the ideas and solutions discussed in the first days of the forum to the Kazakhstan agenda.



"I want to emphasize that Kazakhstan intends to use the results of the international discussion on ways to solve the global challenges of the planet at the supranational, national and corporate levels in the most effective way. Following the results of the third day, which he called a strategic session, we expect valuable practical recommendations for our country form the international experts," Suleimenov added.



Answering the question of journalists on how Kazakhstan can benefit from the forum, Suleimenov explained that previously the recommendations of the AEF were applicable mostly to economic and financial policies. The current expansion of the subject should provide recommendations in the field of human capital development, new technologies, as well as open up opportunities for the development of a more comprehensive national strategy and tactics.



"This is the distinguishing feature of the Astana Economic Forum of 2018," Timur Suleimenov summed up.