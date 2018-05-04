AEF’s organizational committee announces contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Organizing Committee of the Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018, which is to be held from May 17 to 19 in Astana, announces "I Am Going to AEF2018" social media contest, Kazinform reports.

According to the contest terms, Kazakhstan's social media users are to publish text posts or videos demonstrating why they want to attend the AEF. Each publication should have official hashtags of the Forum. The most creative publications that have the highest number of likes and reposts will be presented by the jury of the contest.

The Committee welcomes publications on Forum topics, 11 key tracks, its novelty, and topicality for youth audience of Kazakhstan.

The winners will gain an opportunity to attend the AEF for free and get a picture taken with one of the famous guests of the forum.

The contest is held from 4th to 15th May 2018. The winners will be announced and awarded on May 15.

For the participation, you need to:

1. Write a text or make a video titled "I AM Going to AEF2018" showing in a creative manner why you want to attend the Forum.

2. Post a text or video on Facebook, VK, Instagram, or Twitter using the following hashtags: #АЭФ2018, #АЭФ, #AEF, #AEF2018, #ForumAstana, #GlobalChallengesSummit, #GlobalChallenges, #GlobalChallengesSummit2018, #Astanaeconomicforum.

