AEF to help Kazakhstan map out its development strategy, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sanat Kushkumbayev, Deputy Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS), revealed the focal points the XI Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018 will focus on, Kazinform reports.

"The XI Astana Economic Forum is a milestone event for Kazakhstan because it is held while the global economy is going through a period of turbulence. The international system is also unstable and demonstrates new challenges. In its search for answers to those challenges Kazakhstan uses various tools of preventive character. The forum is one of those tools which demonstrate that Kazakhstan is a part of the global discussion to determine the future development strategy at a global level," Mr. Kushkumbayev said during a round table dedicated to the upcoming Astana Economic Forum.



He noted that the forum can give answers to global economic challenges facing Kazakhstan and international community in general.



"The goal of the forum is to synchronize national strategies of economic development with global agenda. We see that the world is changing and it is important for Kazakhstan not only to change simultaneously but to be ahead of those global economic challenges. We believe that the AEF final discussions will help Kazakhstani experts and politicians map out the future national development strategy for the years to come," the expert added.



He reminded that among other things the forum will pay utmost attention to the digitalization of economy.



"Digitalization is one of the focal points of the development of global economy," said Kushkumbayev, stressing that technologies are changing the world at unprecedented pace. "...countries which focused on natural resources exports and low-paid manpower are becoming less and less competitive. That is exactly why we need to develop innovative economy - knowledge-based economy, technologies, etc. This is the goal of such forums."



Kushkumbayev also voiced his opinion that Kazakhstan can become one of the world's 30 most developed countries only if it solves the challenges it is facing. For that to happen, Kazakhstan needs to change its economic agenda to speed up growth rates.