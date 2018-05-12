AEF to present new Central Asian trading policy agenda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new Central Asian trading policy agenda will be submitted to the Astana Economic Forum ahead. The experts will discuss the ways to bolstering trade in the region consulting interests of investors, Kazinform refers to Khabar24.

Those gathered will also try to find an answer to the question what exactly may become a catalyst for stimulating business in Central Asia. Asian Development Bank Vice President Wencai Zhang, Lilia Burunciuc, the Regional Director for the Central Asia Region at the World Bank and others will attend the forthcoming forum.



"The theme I will touch upon in my address at the Astana Economic Forum is closely related to the main themes of the forum. In particular, I will tell about how the Astana International Financial Center Court and arbitration center may help Kazakhstan cope with present-day economic challenges," Christopher Campbell-Holt, the Registrar and Chief Executive of the AIFC Court, said.