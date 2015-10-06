AerCap and Air Astana sign agreement to lease three Airbus A321neo and one A320neo aircraft

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands. KAZINFORM AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap", NYSE: AER) announced that it has signed an agreement with Air Astana, Kazakhstan's flag carrier, for the lease of three Airbus A321neo and one A320neo aircraft. The aircraft will be operated on the airline's domestic and international route networks, a press release on AerCap website reads.

"Air Astana is delighted to have concluded an agreement for these 4 additional NEOs," said Peter Foster, President & CEO, Air Astana. "We have no doubt that the NEO will prove an ideal intermediate range aircraft for us. We are also pleased to be able to continue and enhance our excellent partnership with AerCap."

AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly said: "AerCap is delighted to work with Air Astana to support the carrier's expanding network in the region, particularly on longer range routes to Asia and Europe, with the most modern, fuel-efficient equipment." AerCap holds one of the most attractive order books in the industry, which includes the largest order position of Airbus A320neo family aircraft among leasing companies. About Air Astana Air Astana commenced regular flight operations on 15 May 2002 and currently operates a network of 64 routes between 39 international and domestic destinations. Air Astana operates a fleet of 30 aircraft including three Boeing 767-300ER, five Boeing 757-200, thirteen Airbus A320 family aircraft and nine Embraer E-190. Air Astana became the first carrier from Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (the CIS) and Eastern Europe to be awarded the prestigious 4-Star rating by Skytrax in its World Airline Awards 2012 and was named The Best Airline in Central Asia and India. Both accolades were repeated in 2013, 2014 and 2015. In February 2015, Air Astana received the prestigious Air Transport World Market Leader Award. Air Astana is a joint venture between Kazakhstan's national wealth fund, Samruk Kazyna, and BAE Systems, with respective shares of 51% and 49%. About AerCap AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with approximately 1,730 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves over 200 customers in approximately 90 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions and provides part-out and engine leasing services through its subsidiary, AeroTurbine. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Amsterdam with offices in Dublin, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Source: www.aercap.com