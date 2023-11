ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot has cancelled 19 flights from Sheremetyevo and 19 return flights scheduled for January 26-27.

The company promised to transport their passengers later by other flights, Utro.ru says.

The company cancelled departures to Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk and Novosibirsk scheduled for January 27 and 16 flights to Rome, Samara, Rostov, Minsk and other cities planned for January 27.