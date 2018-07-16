Aeroflot launches new flights to Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM Russian Aeroflot airline is launching regular flights between Moscow and Kazakh Kyzylorda city, the company said in a message.

Flights will be carried out starting from July 15, 2018 four times a week on Airbus A320 and Sukhoi Superjet 100, Trend reports.

Flights from Moscow will be carried out on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, flights in the opposite direction - on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Moscow - Kyzylorda flight will be the ninth destination of Aeroflot in Kazakhstan.

In summer season of 2018 Aeroflot increased the frequency of flights in two directions: to Astana (from 9 to 12 flights a week) and Aktobe (from 4 to 7 flights per week). In 2017 the passenger flow of Aeroflot between Moscow and the cities of Kazakhstan exceeded 600,000 people.