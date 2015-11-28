Aeroflot to double Moscow-Almaty flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russia's biggest airline Aeroflot is going to double Moscow-Almaty flights beginning from December1, 2015, Travel.ru says.

The company plans to include daytime flights which will be operated on AirbusA320, nighttime flights will be operated on AirbusA320 Boeing.

The minimum cost of one-way ticket will be 11,340 Russian roubles (53,638 tenge), while a round-trip ticket will cost 19,503 roubles (92,249 tenge).

The flights will depart from Moscow at 7:40 a.m. and 9:35 p.m. (local time) and will arrive in Astana at 03:10 p.m. and 05:05 a.m. (local time) respectively. Return flights will depart from Astana at 6:25 a.m. and 04:20 p.m. and will arrive in Moscow at 08:25 a.m. and 06:15 p.m. respectively.

1 Russian rouble = 4,73 tenge.