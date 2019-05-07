Aeroflot to pay compensation to all passengers, victims' families after plane crash

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's flagship air carrier Aeroflot said on Monday it will pay compensation to all the surviving passengers and families of those killed in Sunday's crash at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, TASS reports.

"A sum of one million rubles ($15,320) will be paid to each of the SU1492 passengers who needed no hospitalizations. Two million rubles ($30,640) will be paid to each of those hospitalized after the May 5 accident. Families of those killed in the crash will receive five million rubles ($76,600) each," the company said in a press statement.

Payments will start from May 7.

Aeroflot's Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane (flight SU1492) with 73 passengers and five crewmembers onboard that was bound for Murmansk caught fire while crash landing at Sheremetyevo Airport shortly after the takeoff on Sunday.

Forty-one people died, nine more were taken to hospital.

A criminal case was opened after the incident on charges of violating flight safety rules entailing the death of two or more people. Investigators are looking at several theories of the crash, including pilot's insufficient skills, a technical malfunction and unfavorable weather conditions.