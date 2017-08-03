Afghan forces kill over 150 militants in counter-terrorism ops

KABUL. KAZINFORM Afghan forces killed more than 150 militants in counter-terrorism operations across the country, officials said Thursday, according to Anadolu News Agency .

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that land and air forces killed 124 armed terrorists including a regional commander of a suicide attacker's cell, during operations in 15 provinces.

The spy agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) said it had conducted 18 operations in which 68 militants were killed.

The statement by security forces comes as the war-ridden country has witnessed a surge in clashes after security forces reclaimed Nawa district in Helmand province back from the Taliban last month.

Heavy clashes have been reported in the country from at least 22 fronts since last week, according to the Defense Ministry.

Brig. Mohammad Arif, a defense analyst, told Anadolu Agency that Kabul is keen to prove that it is leading in the war with terrorists.

"The U.S is busy planning a new strategy for Afghanistan, and the defense leadership is determined to convince them that they have the will and capability to take on terrorists," he said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have also intensified their campaign against the government to influence the U.S. strategy, he added.

Also on Thursday, Taliban claimed to have killed 32 security officials and overrunning six security check posts.